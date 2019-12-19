A couple took photos in the ocean wearing full wedding attire, and the results are stunning

Sunny Golden The couple submerged themselves in their wedding attire to create one-of-a-kind shots.

Hawaii-based couple Adrienne and Jonathan Pajot decided to do a wedding photo shoot in the ocean.

The couple fully submerged themselves during the shoot, creating dreamy moments such as Adrienne’s wedding dress fanning out in the water.

PhotographerSunny Golden took the pictures, getting in the water and standing on surrounding rocks to capture the one-of-a-kind shots.

Adrienne told Insider that her dress came out unscathed, as the dry cleaners were able to get it back to a “perfect state.”

Hawaii-based couple Adrienne and Jonathan Pajot got married in November 2018.

The Pajots were married in 2018.

The couple met in Hawaii in 2006, but they didn’t get together until a few years later.

“We barely said two words to each other the entire night due to both of us being in relationships at the time, but there was definitely an unspoken spark between us that we would discover later on,” Adrienne said of their initial meeting.

After they reconnected, the couple tied the knot in November 2018 in Hawaii.

They decided to do a beach photo shoot the weekend after their wedding.

The beach photo shoot took place after their wedding.

“My husband is a big surfer, and the ocean is his playground,” Adrienne said of the decision to do a photo shoot in the water.

“I also grew up on the water and just feel at peace whenever near it,” she added. “We just wanted to capture beautiful photos in the place we call home, and what better place than in the ocean?”

They hired photographer Sunny Golden, who has done multiple photo shoots with couples near or in the water.

Adrienne said it was her idea to get in the water for the shoot.

Sunny Golden The water was Adrienne’s idea.

“It was my idea from the start, but he wasn’t opposed to it one bit,” she said of her husband.

“We actually went to the shoot planning to jump in and get wet,” she added.

“Making sure I’m in the water or at least getting wet with my couples is really important to me,” Golden told Insider of shoots that take place in the water.

Sunny Golden Golden got in the water with the couple.

“Since hopping into the ocean in your clothes, or even in full wedding attire, isn’t necessarily the most normal thing to be doing, I don’t want to couple to feel alone in it,” Golden told Insider.

“It also gives us something to laugh about when we are all sandy and wet together, feeling a little funny about what we all signed up for,” she said.

The couple loved the ocean shoot because the photos were really different from their actual wedding pictures.

Sunny Golden Adrienne’s dress fanned out in the water.

“We were married in Waimea Valley, deep in the woods under a banyan tree,” Adrienne told Insider.

“All our wedding photos from that day were taken in nature under the trees! The beach photo shoot was the complete opposite,” making it more meaningful to them.

The lace applique on Adrienne’s dress made it look as though it was part of the water.

Many of the photos were taken in a tide pool surrounded by rocks.

Sunny Golden The couple stood in a tide pool.

The surrounding landscape allowed Golden to get shots with interesting angles.

“We were surrounded by the rocky edges of a tide pool, so I was able to climb up the side and shoot from above, getting that higher angle,” she said.

Adrienne said being in the water in her dress felt “magical.”

Sunny Golden The dress was good as new after getting dry cleaned.

Plus, getting in the water didn’t actually ruin the dress.

“The cleaners brought it back to a perfect state,” she told Insider.

Adrienne also told Insider that the shoot gave the Pajots time to relive their wedding day.

“It was the weekend after our wedding so it brought us back to that special day, but with just the two of us,” she said of the shoot.

“The wedding day goes by so fast,” she added. “It was really special to reenact the entire thing.”

“It’s like a fairytale,” Adrienne said of this photo, which is her favourite from the photo shoot.

“I think photos are so important in order to capture your special day,” Adrienne told Insider.

Sunny Golden Adrienne thinks photos are important keepsakes.

“Memories of each moment will start to fade over the years, but the photos will last a lifetime and bring you back to the memory every time you look at them,” she said.

