A bride left at the altar donated her wedding reception to the homeless

A bride was stood up by her fiancĂ©e just before their wedding, and when she realised that she couldn’t get her money back for the reception hall, food, and entertainment, she decided to invite over a local homeless shelter to enjoy it all in her place.

Story by Alana Yzola and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

