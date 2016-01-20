A bride left at the altar donated her wedding reception to the homeless

A bride was stood up by her fiancée just before their wedding, and when she realised that she couldn’t get her money back for the reception hall, food, and entertainment, she decided to invite over a local homeless shelter to enjoy it all in her place.

