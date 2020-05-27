A woman died before her wedding, and the would-be videographer created a website to harass her grieving fiancé after refusing to give him a refund

Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images A media company created a website harassing a fiancé who left a negative review after it refused to refund him.

A woman died before her wedding, and her fiancé attempted to get a refund from the videographer he’d hired.

The company, Copper Stallion Media, refused a refund, and the fiancé gave it a bad review.

In retaliation for the bad review, the company made a website named after the fiancé that harassed and mocked him.

On the fiancé’s would-be wedding day, the company appeared to tweet, “We hope you sob and cry all day.”

When the fiancé of a Colorado woman who recently died in a car crash asked for his $US1,800 deposit back from a videographer, the company refused. The fiancé, Justin Montney, then left Copper Stallion Media a negative review.

In retaliation for the unflattering remarks and related press attention, the company created a website under Montney’s name and harassed and mocked him and his late partner online, Denver 7 reported on Monday.

“In the news story he admits that the contract was non-refundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance,” the video company wrote about Montney on the site. “Life is a bitch, Justin.”

Montney told Denver 7 that Copper Stallion Media threatened to sue him because of the negative attention it has received since refusing the refund.

​”Since this smear campaign started, we have received numerous emails, phone calls and comments online. We are documenting everything to build our case against Justin Montney,” the company said on the site. “We have acquired this domain name for the next two years.”

Copper Stallion Media said it was using Montney’s deposit to pay for the website it took out using his name

Montney reached out to a local TV station after Copper Stallion Media threatened to sue him, Denver 7 reported.

Montney said that while he knew that his $US1,800 deposit was nonrefundable, he thought the vendor would return it anyway, “because they didn’t render any services.”

Copper Stallion Media, though, said on the website that wedding vendors usually can’t refund deposits because they have already blocked off the date and secured a videographer, who could lose out on that income.

“It is not right that people can go online and trash a company,” the website said. “The contract was non-refundable. We will NEVER refund Justin Montney even with the online threats and harassment. If we knew he was going to shake us down, we would have charged a higher deposit.”

In addition to trash-talking the grieving fiancé on a website in his name, the company also appears to have tweeted mocking remarks on an account that has since been deleted.

Screenshots of a tweet appear to show the company sharing a picture of Montney and his fiancée on what would have been their wedding day.

“After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund, we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day,” the tweet apparently said.

there’s really people like this in the world. I hope no one hires them and they lose their business pic.twitter.com/OosZZcYaX6 — Tyler. (@Tyler_Macin17) May 24, 2020

Copper Stallion Media said on its own website that it was not accepting new clients.

A former wedding videographer for Copper Stallion Media said he had to fight for his paycheck

A former videographer with Copper Stallion Media, Alex Murphy, told Denver 7 that he left the company last year because it refused to pay him.

He told the outlet that he found the job on Craigslist but never spoke to anyone over the phone. He said that after three months fighting for his final paycheck, he received one – though it was from Organised Weddings LLC, not Copper Stallion Media.

Denver 7 reported that the address on the check was linked to a man named Jesse J. Clark, who was sued by the Massachusetts attorney general in 2013 on allegations that he took money from at least 90 couples and never delivered on their wedding videography.

He ran at least five photography businesses under a variety of aliases throughout Massachusetts, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported in 2013.

Business Insider’s attempts to reach Clark and Copper Stallion on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

