Tennessee bride arrested and charged with biting a police officer after a fight broke out at her wedding

Tennessee authorities arrested bride Miya Pugh on Friday, WREG reported.

Court documents said fights involving 20 to 30 people broke out during her wedding reception.

Pugh was charged with assault after police said she bit an officer who tried to detain her.

A Tennessee bride’s wedding night ended with police intervention after several fights broke out and she was accused of biting an officer.

WREG reported that Memphis authorities responded to reports of a fight at a wedding reception on Friday around 10 p.m. According to the outlet, officers who arrived at the scene said eight separate fights involving 20 to 30 people were happening in the parking lot and “spilling back into the wedding venue.”

Court documents viewed by WREG said that while authorities began to detain guests, the bride, identified as Miya Pugh, started to yell in the parking lot that her wedding had been ruined.

Authorities wrote that Pugh was visibly intoxicated and told officers that she had been drinking to celebrate her nuptials, WREG reported.

Then, Pugh “went from docile to combative,” prompting authorities to take her into custody, WREG reported court documents said. She was accused of biting Pugh one officer on the shoulder and leaving “a minor abrasion.”

WREG reporter Jerrita Patterson and news photographer Ian Ripple shared video footage of the scene on Twitter.

According to booking information viewed by Insider, Pugh was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting official detention. Records indicate that Pugh was released from custody.

She’s due back in court on Monday morning.

A representative for the Memphis Police Department did not immediately get back to Insider’s request for comment. Insider also sent Pugh a request for comment via Facebook.