Sheer Mayhem Breaks Out When Bridal Store Goes Up In Flames, Leaving All Brides-To-Be Dressless

Every little girl dreams of her wedding day. So when a Chicago bridal shop burned to the ground yesterday, it was sheer mayhem. Every dress was lost, leaving mothers and daughters alike in tears.



Chicago Breaking News centre reports one family’s devastation: “I promised my daughter this wasn’t going to happen to her wedding,” Val Kuhl said as she held back sobs near the burned-out store. “I promised her her wedding would go off without a hitch.”

Some of the brides have enough time to scramble and find another one. But we feel pretty awful for the brides getting married this weekend. Oh yah, and for the business owners.

Check out the firey video, below.



