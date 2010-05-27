12 Charts That Show Why The BRICs Will Utterly Dominate The Next Decade

The BRICs had a great run during the last decade, beating the pants off of developed nations’ equity indices.



It’s just the beginning, their influence has been enormous already, but it’s set to take the driver’s seat this decade. Here’s some perspective as to why.

(Via Goldman Sachs, BRICs Monthly, Dominic Wilson, 20 May 2010)

