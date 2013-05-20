What A Terrible Year So Far It's Been For BRICs Markets

In the latest Bedtime with BTIG note, strategist Dan Greenhaus passes along this chart of various markets and how they’ve performed year to date.



BTIGOne thing that really stands out is how bad the performance has been from the BRICs. The two worst on here are Brazil and Russia. China and India are barely in positive territory. Overall emerging markets are down.

The winners are the real old timers: UK, Japan, and of course the US, with Europe closely behind.

A big part of the story this year has been the weakness in commodity prices, which is toxic for countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Russia. China of course has its own issues, and has had a sick stock market for a while.

