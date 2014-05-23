Bricks-And-Mortar Retailers Need To Start Going After 'Reverse Showroomers'

With all the talk of showrooming — consumers armed with smartphones, comparing prices in-store — little has been made of the phenomenon known as reverse showrooming. Reverse showrooming, in which consumers compare prices online, but then go to the store to buy, is actually more common than showrooming and offers bricks-and-mortar retailers a real advantage over e-commerce only companies.

In the U.S., 69% of people have reverse showroomed, while only 46% have showroomed, according to a Harris poll.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine the numbers behind showrooming and reverse showrooming, what’s driving each trend, and what the different showrooming behaviours look like. We also look at what in-store advantages retailers have, and what they are doing both to capture in-store sales from reverse showroomers and to drive up purchases across channels.

Here are some of the key ways bricks-and-mortar retailers are leveraging their advantages to drive more reverse showrooming.

