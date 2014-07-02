Bricks-And-Mortar Retailers Have One Big Advantage Over E-Commerce Companies

E-commerce retailers have a lot of advantages over bricks-and-mortar stores — diverse inventory, low prices, minimal overhead. But bricks-and-mortars’ key asset is they’re still where people can go to see and feel products.

Of course, this has led many to assume physical stores will simply become showrooms for online shoppers — places where consumers go to check out what they want to buy, before heading online to complete their purchase.

But it turns out this isn’t really the case. Or at least, it’s far from the most common behaviour. In fact, people are far more likely to treat online stores as their showroom — researching online and then buying in-store.

In the U.S., 69% of people have reverse showroomed — researched online and then bought in-store — while only 46% have showroomed, according to a Harris poll.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine the numbers behind showrooming and reverse showrooming, what’s driving each trend, and what the different showrooming behaviours look like. We also look at what in-store advantages retailers have, and what they are doing both to capture in-store sales from reverse showroomers and to drive up purchases across channels.

To Access The Full Report Sign Up And Get Started »

Here are some of the key points from the report:

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on reverse showrooming, and all BI Intelligence’s analysis, daily briefings, and charts on the e-commerce and retail industries, sign up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.