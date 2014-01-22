Brick-And-Mortar Stores Beat Online Brands In Australian Christmas Sales

Photo: Getty

Australians shoppers spent far more time on their feet than by the computer during the post-Christmas season, new spending data shows.

Data aggregated from 17,700 users of financial management software Pocketbook found daily spending at Myer and David Jones up 28 and 32 per cent respectively in the four days from 27 December, and down 16 per cent with popular online fashion retailers ASOS and The Iconic.

That’s good news for Myer, which suffered an embarrassing, week-long website outage as it attempted to kick off “Australia’s Biggest Stocktake Sale”.

Daily spending at Harvey Norman rose 59 per cent from 27 December – more than double the 26 per cent rise at online electronics retailer Kogan.

“We saw a doubling of offline retail spending, while online stayed steady,” Pocketbook co-founder Bosco Tan said. “This is evidence that Australians still look for last minute gifts at physical stores and love going out shopping, rather than clicking on Boxing Day sales.”

Pocketbook users spent 92 per cent more at Myer in December compared to November, and 108 per cent more at David Jones.

They charged 10 per cent more to their credit cards and spent double their usual amount on discretionary purchases, which accounted for 60 per cent of the average user’s income in December.

Gifts cost an average of $65, with the average Australian spending a total of $374 on Christmas presents.

There’s more data on Pocketbook’s website.

