BricaBox Opens Up: Make Your Own YouTube!

Alley startup BricaBox opens its Web app to the public today. What is it? Think of it as a tool to make your own version of Yelp, YouTube, or any other site with a mix of content (text, maps, videos, etc.) and community (comments, etc.).



This is one of those companies that’s best explained with an example, so we’ll point you to BricaBox founder/CEO Nate Westheimer’s NYC cafe/bar/restaurant review site and this hilarious/awesome idea, the Dead Bikes Project. If you’re looking for a more theoretical explanation, here’s Nate’s BricaBox 101 video:



