Westheimer's BricaBox Launches At Vegas Blog Expo

Congratulations to NY startup community big gun (and SAI contributor) Nate Westheimer for launching his startup, BricaBox, yesterday at the Blog World expo in Las Vegas.

What’s BricaBox? We’re not totally sure yet, but it looks like an interesting (and cleanly designed) way for people and groups to organise information on the Web. For example, check out Nate’s BricaBox to make nominations for our upcoming Silicon Alley 100 list.

