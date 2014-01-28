Bribes Were Allegedly Paid To Australian Construction Union Officials: Report

CFMEU officials allegedly took bribes according to a Fairfax Media report. Getty/ Chris Hyde

Several Australian construction union officials have allegedly received kickbacks in exchange for assisting corrupt companies, according to a Fairfax Media report.

The report says that officials from the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union allegedly received bribes in exchange for helping the companies win multi-million dollar contracts.

According to the investigation, carried out in conjunction with The ABC’s 7.30 program, relatives of officials who are involved in criminal activities were also hired in labour and traffic management roles in return for union support.

Fairfax says officials were bribed to ensure companies received union backing for contracts, including ones related to Sydney’s Barangaroo development, which is being built by Lend Lease, and Victoria’s desalination plant, which was built by Leighton Holdings.

This comes after the announcement of the Government’s planned Royal Commission into union corruption. According to a News Corp Australia report, at least one CFMEU member has pledged to give evidence about his union.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.