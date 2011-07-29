HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Beach Boy Brian Wilson's Chicago Home For $1.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff
brian wilson

Photo: Betty Thiesen/Wikipedia

It’s not quite on the sunny shores of California, but Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson‘s home in the Chicago suburbs just the market for $1.49 million.The home, in St. Charles, Illinois, has nine fire places, five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as two master suites, according to the listing.

It also has a custom-built underground studio where Brian wrote and recorded most of his 1998 album “Imagination.”

The home is 6,527 square feet

The grand entrance

High ceilings and tons of light

The tiled family room

The modern kitchen

The master bathroom

Another bathroom with double sinks

The home has nine fireplaces

And lots of space to lounge

It also has a pool and gardens

Wilson's custom recording studio

Would you rather live like a news anchor?

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Former Fox Anchor's Hamptons Spread For $9 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.