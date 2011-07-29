HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Beach Boy Brian Wilson's Chicago Home For $1.5 Million

Photo: Betty Thiesen/Wikipedia

It’s not quite on the sunny shores of California, but Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson‘s home in the Chicago suburbs just the market for $1.49 million.The home, in St. Charles, Illinois, has nine fire places, five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as two master suites, according to the listing.



It also has a custom-built underground studio where Brian wrote and recorded most of his 1998 album “Imagination.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.