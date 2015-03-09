Brian Williams wanted to take over for Jay Leno on the 'Tonight Show,' but NBC said no

Suspended NBC News anchor Brian Williams wanted to switch to a career in late night television, according to an extensive profile on NBC’s recent trouble by New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman.

Sherman writes that Williams asked his bosses at NBC to take over Jay Leno’s spot on the “Tonight Show” when Leno retired, but NBC’s CEO Steve Burke denied the request.

Later, Williams met with CBS CEO Leslie Moonves and asked to take over for David Letterman when Letterman retired from the “Late Show,” but Moonves wasn’t interested, according to the story. (Stephen Colbert ultimately got the “Late Show” gig.)

The two incidents paint a picture of Williams trying to transition into comedy instead of hard news. Eventually, according to the report, Williams decided to remain an anchor for at least another five years, signing a very lucrative contract with NBC.

You can read the full story about Williams and the recent troubles in NBC’s news division on New York Magazine >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.