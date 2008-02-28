Brian Williams Video Blogs, Doesn't Lighten Up

Three years ago Brian Williams, stentorian NBC news anchor, also became Brian Williams, button-downed blogger. Ocassionally, he also becomes Brian Williams, video blogger, as was the case Tuesday night before he moderated a Democratic debate in Ohio.



To the untrained eye, this might look a lot like a regular NBC news clip, but we’re experts, so we can assure you that this is indeed a video blog. The shaky camera, which sometimes peers up Brian’s nostrils, is a dead giveaway. Also, he uses some crazy vernacular: “skeedadle,” and “whoopin’ and hollerin’.” But having tried, unsuccessfully, to speak coherently for two minutes at a time, we can tell you that this stuff is indeed best left to the pros.





