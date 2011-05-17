UPFRONTS 2011: Brian Williams New Show Will Be Nothing Like The Nightly News Because Brian Williams Has Personality

The biggest news coming out of NBC’s upfront was that Donald Trump is not running for President, but that was not the only information released on Monday morning.



Both Brian Williams and Bob Greenblatt — the top creative man at NBC — spoke about the anchor’s new show.

“No one does a better job of blending serious news with a human touch,” Greenblatt said before introducing Williams, the funniest person at the network.)

While the show does not have a name and there have not been any production meetings, Williams knows what he does not want.

“It’s going to be tempting to make comparisons [to NBC Nightly News], but I won’t have it,” the anchor said. “It’s its own thing.”

“There are stories not airing for lack of an outlet. We have players on the bench at NBC News who would be starters at other networks.”

