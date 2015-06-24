Nearly 70% of tweets about Brian Williams are negative

NBC Brian Williams appeared in a pre-taped interview with ‘Today’s’ Matt Lauer.

Brian Williams has a long way to go before the general public is behind him once again, social media data shows.

Business Insider partnered with Prime Visibility, a digital marketing agency with the tools to measure social media mentions, in order to get an idea of whether people are supporting Williams currently or not.

Prime Visibility found that 98,613 tweets have been posted about Williams since last Wednesday when NBC News announced its decision to replace the veteran anchor with Lester Holt on “NBC Nightly News” while Williams continues to work in breaking news for NBC/MSNBC.

On Thursday morning, Williams’ interview with “Today’s” Matt Lauer added fuel to fire. The former anchor took responsibility for fudging stories he had told on-air and in public.

“I’m sorry,” Williams said.“I said things that weren’t true. I let down my NBC colleagues and our viewers, and I’m determined to earn back their trust. I will greatly miss working with the team on Nightly News, but I know the broadcast will be in excellent hands with Lester Holt as anchor.”

Unfortunately for Williams, people on social media weren’t in a forgiving mood. Prime Visibility found that 68.3% reacted negatively towards either his interview with “Today” or the fact that he’s remaining with NBC.

Here’s a sample of the tweets:

This interview is not making Brian Williams look any better.

— Brett (@Brosner85) June 19, 2015

Watching the Brian Williams interview. I don’t think he’s helping himself. Seems apologetic but I’m not feeling the 100% accountability.

— Chris Brathwaite (@ChrisBrathw8) June 19, 2015

Brian Williams banished to MSNBC. I thought the Constitution prohibited cruel and unusual punishment.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 19, 2015

This Brian Williams interview is brutal. How hard is it to say you lied?

— Whitney Smith (@smithwhitney) June 19, 2015

