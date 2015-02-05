Here's Brian Williams telling his 'bungled' Iraq story to David Letterman in 2013

On Wednesday night, “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams apologised on air for his “bungled” story about getting shot down in Iraq.

Williams said on air, “I made a mistake in recalling the events of 12 years ago … I want to apologise. I said I was travelling in an aircraft that was hit by RPG fire. I was instead in a following aircraft.”

Shortly before the broadcast, Mashable editor Brian Ries dug up this video of Williams recalling his story on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2013.

Williams starts telling the tale at the 3:00 minute mark:

