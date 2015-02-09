The internet is having a field day with Brian Williams' shoddy recollection of the past

The on-camera talent of America’s highest-rated network evening news broadcast and “the 23rd-most-trusted person in the country” is now the face of viral internet memes.
For more than a decade, Brian Williams has anchored “NBC Nightly News” and was forced to take a temporary leave of absence over “the next several days” amid the growing scandal of false claims he made while reporting in Iraq.
Williams, who earns $US13 million annually (making him America’s 4th overall highest-paid news broadcaster), admitted to confusing parts of a story he shared on-air about riding in a helicopter shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2003. On Wednesday, after multiple military members questioned his personal account, which he has repeated on numerous occasions, he apologised on-camera to his audience.
Since then, Williams’ coverage of Hurricane Katrina and other notable accounts are under internal investigation.
Here are some of our favourites:
riding shotgun with O.J. #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/52E6h5tVcl
— Calhoun (@linkcalhoun) February 5, 2015
“Damn, those tablets were heavy!” #BrianWilliamsMisremembers pic.twitter.com/orXsbLU9Bf
— Serr8d (@serr8d) February 5, 2015
“That one live shot I did from the moon” #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/FbND6jAqc7
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 5, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers The opinion of the entire NBC News Division is that a blockade is best option here, Jack. pic.twitter.com/OxEua3DKkt
— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015
Brian Williams misremembers — Internet won’t let him forget it: http://t.co/5Uu1kAuw9i #BrianWilliamsMisremembers pic.twitter.com/mDZbVGbvEJ
— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 7, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/L30hn90BCP
— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015
@zerohedge More breaking Brian Williams news… pic.twitter.com/DdVdKcOyh0
— Squeeze Indicator (@SqueezeTrading) February 8, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers Brian The Astronaut pic.twitter.com/keU4dSRBog
— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015
“It wasn’t a dream. It was a place. And you were there, and you, and you ….” #BrianWilliamsMisremembers #WizardOfOz pic.twitter.com/0T51hqBY9u
— Tracy L. (@ViewFromAskew) February 5, 2015
’84 was magical. I needed a perfect 10 on the vault to secure the gold…and I did it. #BrianWilliamsMisremembers pic.twitter.com/jY2bO8PPv2
— Mark Turcotte (@mark_turcotte) February 5, 2015
“The sky is literally falling here in Pangea…” #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/LwDtUlo59t
— Kyle Grantham (@kylegrantham) February 5, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/MtNGJH1PsH
— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers If it were me, I’d start with something catchy like Four score and seven years ago … pic.twitter.com/Lc4iqF0Jp2
— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015
Brian Williams’ tall tale of Iraq war becomes art meme. http://t.co/1XIEJOrOSr #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/Lanxfd7o0X
— BU Art Gallery (@BUArtGallery) February 8, 2015
Brian breaking America. #BrianWilliamsMisremembers pic.twitter.com/AIm96Mn5xx
— Craig Wilson (@CWilso57) February 5, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers h/t Matthew Thomas pic.twitter.com/yNch3feqGT
— MLB Memes (@MLBMeme) February 8, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers the Battle of Thermopyle pic.twitter.com/KSZCC3uoo7
— [adult swim] (@adultswim) February 5, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers #BrianWilliamsWarStories Brian in the trenches defending the world. pic.twitter.com/Lk1sJaXDwF
— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015
@robx_d @CifJamestown pic.twitter.com/3A8isZvLPZ
— Chuck Pfarrer (@ChuckPfarrer) February 6, 2015
#BrianWilliamsMisremembers pic.twitter.com/hh056rL48q
— Яob (@robx_d) February 6, 2015
Why, Brian, why?? pic.twitter.com/fCiLu7dItR
— StuffJournalistsLike (@JournalistsLike) February 8, 2015
pic.twitter.com/MWfBiod5j4
— Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) February 8, 2015
