The internet is having a field day with Brian Williams' shoddy recollection of the past

Amanda Macias
Tupac williams memeTwitterNBC’s Brian Williams and Tupac internet meme.

The on-camera talent of America’s highest-rated network evening news broadcast and “the 23rd-most-trusted person in the country” is now the face of viral internet memes.

For more than a decade, Brian Williams has anchored “NBC Nightly News” and was forced to take a temporary leave of absence over “the next several days” amid the growing scandal of false claims he made while reporting in Iraq.

Williams, who earns $US13 million annually (making him America’s 4th overall highest-paid news broadcaster), admitted to confusing parts of a story he shared on-air about riding in a helicopter shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2003. On Wednesday, after multiple military members questioned his personal account, which he has repeated on numerous occasions, he apologised on-camera to his audience.

Since then, Williams’ coverage of Hurricane Katrina and other notable accounts are under internal investigation.

Here are some of our favourites:

