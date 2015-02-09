The internet is having a field day with Brian Williams' shoddy recollection of the past

Twitter NBC’s Brian Williams and Tupac internet meme.

The on-camera talent of America’s highest-rated network evening news broadcast and “the 23rd-most-trusted person in the country” is now the face of viral internet memes.

For more than a decade, Brian Williams has anchored “NBC Nightly News” and was forced to take a temporary leave of absence over “the next several days” amid the growing scandal of false claims he made while reporting in Iraq.

Williams, who earns $US13 million annually (making him America’s 4th overall highest-paid news broadcaster), admitted to confusing parts of a story he shared on-air about riding in a helicopter shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2003. On Wednesday, after multiple military members questioned his personal account, which he has repeated on numerous occasions, he apologised on-camera to his audience.

Since then, Williams’ coverage of Hurricane Katrina and other notable accounts are under internal investigation.

Here are some of our favourites:

“That one live shot I did from the moon” #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/FbND6jAqc7

— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 5, 2015

#BrianWilliamsMisremembers The opinion of the entire NBC News Division is that a blockade is best option here, Jack. pic.twitter.com/OxEua3DKkt

— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015

“It wasn’t a dream. It was a place. And you were there, and you, and you ….” #BrianWilliamsMisremembers #WizardOfOz pic.twitter.com/0T51hqBY9u

— Tracy L. (@ViewFromAskew) February 5, 2015

’84 was magical. I needed a perfect 10 on the vault to secure the gold…and I did it. #BrianWilliamsMisremembers pic.twitter.com/jY2bO8PPv2

— Mark Turcotte (@mark_turcotte) February 5, 2015

“The sky is literally falling here in Pangea…” #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/LwDtUlo59t

— Kyle Grantham (@kylegrantham) February 5, 2015

#BrianWilliamsMisremembers If it were me, I’d start with something catchy like Four score and seven years ago … pic.twitter.com/Lc4iqF0Jp2

— Яob (@robx_d) February 5, 2015

Brian Williams’ tall tale of Iraq war becomes art meme. http://t.co/1XIEJOrOSr #BrianWilliamsMemories pic.twitter.com/Lanxfd7o0X

— BU Art Gallery (@BUArtGallery) February 8, 2015

