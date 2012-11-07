Brian Williams Just Crushed Donald Trump

As the election has drawn closer, Donald Trump’s voice on Twitter has gotten louder. And progressively more insane.



Finally, he’s getting called for his nonsense.

On NBC, Brian Williams said, Trump has “driven well past the last exit to relevance and veered into something closer to irresponsible.”

Williams also read some of Trump’s dopey tweets on the air, then said, “So, that happened.”

It is an extra interesting comment from Williams because Trump is a star for NBC with “The Apprentice.” It’s rare for two big network personalities to clash.

But, the truth of the matter is that Trump has been a clown for this entire election cycle. Someone had to point it out.

