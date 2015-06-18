Brian Williams may not return to 'NBC Nightly News,' but the network is reportedly keeping him

Monica Schipper/Getty Images NBC News Anchor Brian Williams speaks onstage at The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2014.

Newsman Brian Williams has reportedly reached an agreement with NBC to remain at the network, but not at the “Nightly News” desk.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports the agreement “will keep Williams at the network after his six-month suspension ends in August,” a move that had been speculated about in recent weeks as the anchor’s suspension enters the final stretch.

Stelter cites network executives who say NBC could make an official announcement about Williams’ future as early as Thursday.

Williams’ representatives have apparently been in talks with the network about more than just what his next job might be. They’re also negotiating “where, when and how Williams will express regret for the storytelling exaggerations that led to his February suspension,” Stelter reports.

So far, it’s unclear exactly what role the now-former news anchor will have, now that Lester Holt has covered the “Nightly News” desk since Williams’ departure amid controversy over Williams’ war reporting.

Trust for Brian Williams completely crashed in the aftermath of his admission that he’d embellished reports that he was in a military helicopter forced down in the early days of the Iraq war. In the week following his admission, he’d gone from the 23rd most-trusted person in America, to the 835th, according to a New York Times report.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.