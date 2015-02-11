REUTERS/Phil McCarten Brian Williams from ‘NBC Nightly News’ answers a question during a panel.

Brian Williams has been suspended by NBC for 6 months without pay, the network announced Tuesday night.

NBC said this includes his role as anchor and managing editor of the widely watched “NBC Nightly News” program. Lestor Holt will continue to fill in in the meantime.

According to NBC President Deborah Turness, the punishment is due to Williams’ ongoing fabrication scandal, which has focused on his oft-repeated tale of taking rocket fire while riding on board a helicopter during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“While on Nightly News on Friday, January 30, 2015, Brian misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003,” Turness said in an email to NBC employees that was forwarded to the press. “It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position.”

Williams said on NBC that while he was reporting from Iraq in 2003, he was in a helicopter “forced down after being hit by an RPG.” But this narrative turned out to be false. Crew members subsequently told the military newspaper Stars and Stripes that Williams was actually in a helicopter flying an hour behind the one that took the RPG fire. Williams apologised last week and said he “misremembered” the incident.

Other statements made by Williams have also come under scrutiny, including his account of what happened while he was covering Hurricane Katrina in 2005. According to New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, NBC executives were warned a year ago that Williams was “constantly inflating his biography.”

Turness hinted Williams’ other controversial claims also factored into her decision to suspend him.

“In addition, we have concerns about comments that occurred outside NBC News while Brian was talking about his experiences in the field,” she said.

NBC employees are reportedly stunned by the announcement:

Reactions from NBCers: “I am gobsmacked.” “No guarantee of coming back.” “Humiliating for this whole network.” “I don’t see how he returns.”

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 11, 2015

Steve Burke, the CEO of NBCUniversal, further said Williams had “jeopardized the trust millions of Americans place in NBC News” with his false statements, according to Turness’ email. Indeed, a new study released Monday indicated that trust in Williams has tanked: He was previously one of the most trusted Americans in the US but now ranks at 835th.

“This has been a painful period for all concerned and we appreciate your patience while we gathered the available facts,” Burke said. “His actions are inexcusable and this suspension is severe and appropriate. Brian’s life’s work is delivering the news. I know Brian loves his country, NBC News and his colleagues. He deserves a second chance and we are rooting for him. Brian has shared his deep remorse with me and he is committed to winning back everyone’s trust.”

Here’s the full note Turness sent out Tuesday night:

All, We have decided today to suspend Brian Williams as Managing Editor and Anchor of NBC Nightly News for six months. The suspension will be without pay and is effective immediately. We let Brian know of our decision earlier today. Lester Holt will continue to substitute Anchor the NBC Nightly News. Our review, which is being led by Richard Esposito working closely with NBCUniversal General Counsel Kim Harris, is ongoing, but I think it is important to take you through our thought process in coming to this decision. While on Nightly News on Friday, January 30, 2015, Brian misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003. It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position. In addition, we have concerns about comments that occurred outside NBC News while Brian was talking about his experiences in the field. As Managing Editor and Anchor of Nightly News, Brian has a responsibility to be truthful and to uphold the high standards of the news division at all times. Steve Burke, Pat Fili and I came to this decision together. We felt it would have been wrong to disregard the good work Brian has done and the special relationship he has forged with our viewers over 22 years. Millions of Americans have turned to him every day, and he has been an important and well-respected part of our organisation. As I’m sure you understand, this was a very hard decision. Certainly there will be those who disagree. But we believe this suspension is the appropriate and proportionate action. This has been a difficult time. But NBC News is bigger than this moment. You work so hard and dedicate yourselves each and every day to the important work of bringing trusted, credible news to our audience. Because of you, your loyalty, your dedication, NBC News is an organisation we can – and should – all be proud of. We will get through this together. Steve Burke asked me to share the following message. “This has been a painful period for all concerned and we appreciate your patience while we gathered the available facts. By his actions, Brian has jeopardized the trust millions of Americans place in NBC News. His actions are inexcusable and this suspension is severe and appropriate. Brian’s life’s work is delivering the news. I know Brian loves his country, NBC News and his colleagues. He deserves a second chance and we are rooting for him. Brian has shared his deep remorse with me and he is committed to winning back everyone’s trust.”

This post was continuously updated through 8:52 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.