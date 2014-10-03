Brian Williams Says He Doesn't Drink So That He Never Misses Breaking News

Aly Weisman
Brian Williams took over the NBC Nightly News Facebook page Wednesday night to answer fans’ questions.

After two hours of Reddit AMA-style back and forth, one of the most interesting things we learned about the 55-year-old news anchor is why he doesn’t drink:

Williams also addressed a common question from Nightly News viewers — why the show covers entertainment.

He revealed that he’s very different at home in his “normal” life than from what viewers see on TV.

And gave advice to aspiring journalists.

Then Williams’ NBC colleagues Matt Lauer, Willie Geist, and Savannah Guthrie started having some fun with the Facebook chat.

And finally, a farewell:

