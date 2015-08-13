Brian Williams' 6 month suspension from NBC is over

Brian Williams has served his time.

NBC told CNN that the newsman’s six-month suspension has ended.

Sometime in September, Williams will

report back to work at MSNBC — where he anchored news from 1996 to 2004 — to cover breaking news and special reports. Lester Holt replaced him as anchor at “Nightly News.”

Williams was placed on suspension back in February after it was discovered that he lied about an incident while embedded with soldiers during the U. S. invasion of Iraq. NBC’s investigation would later find several more occurrences where Williams fabricated the details of a story.

In June, Williams sat down for an interview with “Today’s” Matt Lauer. The former anchor took responsibility for fudging stories he had told on-air and in public.

“I’m sorry,” Williams said.“I said things that weren’t true. I let down my NBC colleagues and our viewers, and I’m determined to earn back their trust. I will greatly miss working with the team on Nightly News, but I know the broadcast will be in excellent hands with Lester Holt as anchor.”

