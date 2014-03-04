An Investment Management CEO Answers The Two Questions Every Young Wall Streeter Has Obsessed Over Since 2008

If you’re below the age of 30 on Wall Street then you’ve asked yourself one of the following two questions since the financial crisis turned banking on its head:

1. Where should I work?

2. Should I get my MBA or CFA?

Brian Walsh, CEO of alternatives-focused investment management firm, Saguenay Strathmore Capital addressed both in a recent interview with finance career site OneWire.

So throw these answers in the pile for your consideration, and give them serious weight.

First up, where should you work?

“I still think a lot of the new things are in the alternative asset investment business,” Walsh told OneWire CEO Skiddy von Stade. “I think different types of financing will be done by more innovative smaller companies. I think that means it’s harder for people to find it.”

As for getting your MBA, Walsh was very candid. He said isn’t completely convinced it’s worth it anymore.

“It’s terrible but I don’t think it’s worth as much as it used to be. It depends, I think, on what you want to do. If you’re really keen on being in the investment business, I think you’re better off getting a CFA. I think a CFA will give you more directly related to the investment business. If you’re not sure… then the MBA could really be valuable.”

Got that? Now start planning.

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the whole series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.