Chicago Bears Linebacker Brian Urlacher Announces His Retirement On Twitter

Brian Urlacher retired from the NFL today and announced it on his Twitter:



It was an honour to play my entire career for the @chicagobears say.ly/GOh5Sxs — Brian Urlacher (@BUrlacher54) May 22, 2013

Urlacher played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. The middle linebacker was a free agent this offseason and was unable to find a suitor.

After eight Pro Bowl seasons injuries began to pile up near the end of his career. Urlacher missed the last four games of the 2012 season with hamstring issues.

