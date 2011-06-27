TOP OF THE MORNING: NYT's Brian Stelter Has Sold His First Book

rumours have been swirling for a while now that New York Times‘ media reporter and Page One documentary star Brian Stelter was working on a book. And now it’s official.



From Publisher’s Marketplace.

Brian Stelter, a New York Times staff writer and noted presence in the new documentary on the paper, Page One, sold a book to Grand Central Publishing about the world of morning television. Ben Greenberg pre-empted North American rights to Top of the Morning from Kate Lee at ICM and plans to publish the title in 2013. The book, GCP said, offers “a candid look at the surreal lives of the surrogate families that we invite into our homes each morning—and why the shows matter so much to the fragmenting television business.”

Stelter has already started a website and tumblr dedicated to the book, which he tells us “are attempts to engage readers before I write the first word of the first chapter. Why not find out about what they want to read about morning TV?”

Indeed. You can engage with him on th here. Or here. Or here.

