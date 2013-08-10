BRIAN STELTER: CNN Was Brilliant To Cover The 'Poop Cruise,' The Jury's Still Out On Jeff Zucker

Back in April, we asked star New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter what grade he would give CNN’s new boss, the celebrated former NBC executive, Jeff Zucker.

Brian gave Zucker a “C.”

Yesterday, we asked Brian whether he has updated this assessment now that he has seen more of Zucker’s work–and now that he’s a guest host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

We also asked Brian about CNN’s obsessive coverage of the “Poop Cruise.” Was that what we should expect more of during the Zucker regime?

