Brian Stelter Tells Us About His 'Wake-Up Call' While Auditioning For CNN's 'Reliable Sources' Host Spot

Brian Stelter, the stellar TV and digital media reporter at The New York Times, will be guest-hosting CNN’s media analysis show “Reliable Sources” this Sunday.

The program is trying out several guest hosts after longtime host Howard Kurtz took a job at Fox News.

While CNN is yet to make a decision about Kurtz’s replacement, Stelter is excited to experiment and see if a regular gig on TV may be a good fit for him.

“For me, it is a huge wake-up call about how hard television sometimes is,” he says.

Stelter came to interview our own Henry Blodget at the Business Insider office for a “Reliable Sources” segment to air on Sunday, August 11 at 11am ET.

Watch below Stelter talk about a possible career move to television.

