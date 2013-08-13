Time Warner And CBS Are Screwing Their Customers, But They're Not Going Away Anytime Soon

Earlier this month, CBS and Time Warner failed to reach an agreement on how much Time Warner would pay to broadcast CBS content. Time Warner took CBS off its channels roster, and the result was a lot of angry customers.

With so many other viewing choices out there these days one might think both CBS and Time Warner were digging their own graves.

But according to Brian Stelter, a media reporter for The New York Times, that may not be the case. We asked him about the feud and the future of TV in a recent interview. Watch below.

