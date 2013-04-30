Brian Stelter On Fired Today Show Host Ann Curry: 'She Wasn't Good At The Job'

New York Times reporter Brian Stelter has a new book out called Top Of The Morning.



In it, he explains how NBC’s Today show finally gave up a 15-year ratings winnings streak against ABC’s Good Morning America.

We had Stelter in for an interview and asked him who deserves the blame for the loss.

He said NBC executives, who let the show “get stale” amidst its winning streak.

He also said fired co-host Anne Curry didn’t help.

“She wasn’t good at the job.”

Watch:

Produced by Business Insider Video

