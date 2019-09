CNN had a really bad week in Boston. Like, really bad.



Despite all this, though, star media reporter for The New York Times Brian Stelter gives new CNN boss Jeff Zucker a “C.”

Stelter tells us why he gives Zucker an average grade so far:



Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.