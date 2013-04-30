What It's Like Being A 27-Year-Old Hot Shot At The New York Times (And Having The Paper Trash Your Book)

New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter is a marvel.



He is one of the paper’s higest profile reporters – and he’s only 27-years-old.

David Carr, who writes a column on media for the paper, once said: “I still can’t get over the feeling that Brian Stelter was a robot assembled to destroy me.”

Now, Stelter has written a book. It’s called Top Of The Morning, and it’s about the ratings war between NBC’s Today show and ABC’s Good Morning America.

Being a hot shot at the Times hasn’t earned Stelter any favours with the paper’s book reviewers. On April 22, Ed Bark wrote of Stelter’s book: “Edible? Yes. Fulfilling? Not quite.”

“It’s a breezy read with more than a little overblown prose, some of it just plain silly.”

We had Stelter in for an interview, and asked him what it’s like to be such a big deal at such a young age – and if the Times review hurt his feelings:

