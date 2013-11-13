CNN Hires Away NYT Star Media Reporter Brian Stelter

CNN has hired Brian Stelter, the New York Times media reporter, to be a full-time media reporter for the network and host the Sunday morning show “Reliable Sources,” he said this morning in a tweet:

I’m joining @CNN as the network’s senior media correspondent and the host of “Reliable Sources.”

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 12, 2013

A CNN source had earlier confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico’s Dylan Byers. Byers reported that Stelter will leave his position at the Times — likely before the end of the month.

“Brian has emerged as one of the top media reporters in the country and will be a great addition to our many platforms,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement.

“He grew up in the digital space, and has covered the media industry for his entire career. Brian has a keen understanding of this field — as both a journalist covering the industry and as an innovator — first, by creating his own digital platform, and second, by also leveraging the countless ways information is disseminated to enhance his storytelling. I’m thrilled to welcome him to CNN to this newly broadened role.”

In a statement released by the network, Stelter added that CNN is “reimagining media coverage” in the “best time ever” to cover media.

The hire comes after months of searching for a permanent replacement for Howard Kurtz, who left the network back in June for Fox News. Stelter was one of a few guest “Reliable Sources” hosts the network brought on after Kurtz’s departure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.