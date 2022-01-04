Fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s partner says Trump should be in prison for his role in the January 6 riot

A sign just outside the Rotunda memorializes U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, who will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol beginning on Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s partner said Trump should be in prison over January 6.

“The horrific thing that he did on the 6th is unforgivable,” Sandra Garza said of Trump.

Trump is expected to give a speech on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Former President Donald Trump should be in prison over his role in the January 6 insurrection, according to Sandra Garza, the partner of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the attack.

Sicknick defended the Capitol against Trump supporters who violently broke into the building while Congress met to certify the 2020 presidential election results. Sicknick, 42, collapsed at the Capitol that evening and was taken to a local hospital. He had two strokes and died roughly 24 hours later.

“I hold Donald Trump 100% responsible for what happened on January 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled him that day, and continue to enable him now,” Garza told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff on Monday evening.

Garza added that she believes Trump “needs to be in prison” to be held accountable for the riot, per PBS NewsHour.

“Trump has been playing these legal wrangling games for decades. He knows how to skirt the system. He knows how to — he’s a very litigious person himself. And then when he’s been sued, he knows how to play these games to get around things and avoid jail and prison time,” she said.

“So that’s the sad piece. But it would be very — what’s the word I’m looking for? — satisfying to me to see him in prison,” Garza continued.

Garza voted for Trump but stopped supporting him after the violence of January 6. She previously called Trump’s failure to honor the law enforcement officials who responded to the riot “un-American.”

“The horrific thing that he did on the 6th is unforgivable. And it’s terrible, yes. He is just a horrible person. And he still has not contacted me, by the way,” she told Woodruff.

Garza’s comments come ahead of the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of Congress plan to commemorate the anniversary at the Capitol on Thursday.

Trump is also expected to mark the anniversary in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. The former president plans to criticize the House Select Committee investigating January 6 in his remarks, according to Axios.

The congressional panel has requested a tranche of executive branch documents that it has said are relevant to its probe, but Trump has refused to cooperate, claiming executive privilege. He appealed to the Supreme Court last month to block the committee from obtaining the documents after two lower courts rejected his request.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the January 6 riot and has downplayed the day’s violence. The House impeached him on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” last year, but the Senate voted to acquit him. Over 700 people have been charged in connection to the riot.