Brian Schweitzer Apologizes For Saying Eric Cantor Set Off His 'Gaydar'

AP Former Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer.

Former Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer, who is mulling a potential run for president in 2016, took to Facebook Thursday to apologise for lewd comments he made concerning House Majority Leader Eric Cantor and Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“I recently made a number of stupid and insensitive remarks to a reporter from the National Journal. I am deeply sorry and sincerely apologise for my carelessness and disregard,” Schweitzer wrote.

In a National Journal profile of Schweitzer published Wednesday night, the Democrat suggested Cantor sets off his “gaydar.”

“They just have effeminate mannerisms. If you were just a regular person, you turned on the TV, and you saw Eric Cantor talking, I would say — and I’m fine with gay people, that’s all right — but my gaydar is 60-70 per cent. But he’s not, I think, so I don’t know. Again, I couldn’t care less. I’m accepting,” he said of Cantor.

Schweitzer made his remarks about Feinstein while implying she was being hypocritical in her criticism of the government’s domestic spying programs.

“She was the woman who was standing under the streetlight with her dress pulled all the way up over her knees, and now she says, ‘I’m a nun,’ when it comes to this spying!” he said.

Schweitzer didn’t respond to a request for comment from Business Insider Wednesday.

