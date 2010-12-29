New Jersey Devils Send $5 Million Player To The Minor Leagues

Photo: AP

Last week, the New Jersey Devils fired Coach John MacLean and replaced him with Jacques Lemaire.Today, the Devils will make another big change by sending Brian Rolston, 37, to their minor league affiliate, the Albany Devils.



Rolston has been injured much of the season and has been extremely unproductive with just five points in 21 games, but the move is also being made to give the Devils some much-needed salary cap breathing room.

The Devils are desperate for cap room and played several games at the beginning of the season with fewer than the usual 20 skaters because of their financial woes.

New Jersey will pay Rolston the remainder of his just-over $5 million salary this year and next to play in the minor leagues, unless another team claims him on re-entry waivers.

Devils GM Lou Lamoriello said the Devils will place Rolston on re-entry waivers at some point, but he’s not sure when. Rolston would be far more attractive to other teams on re-entry waivers, because then they’d only be responsible for picking up half of his salary, with the Devils paying the other half.

Earlier this year the Rangers sent Wade Redden, who makes roughly $6.5 million a year, to their minor league affiliate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.