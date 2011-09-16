How A Radical Surgery Saves A Tampa Bay Lineman's Career

Photo: AP

Two months ago, Brian Price couldn’t jog 10 steps.Last Sunday, he started at defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Price has spent the past year in pain, according to his doctors after two offseason surgeries to repair a structural defect in his pelvis.

Because his pelvic bone did not fuse properly as he developed, Price’s hamstring were in danger of tearing away from the bone and down the back of his legs.

Doctors had to insert screws in his hips to hold the bones in place. While he recovered he couldn’t walk or dress himself, and the NFL lockout meant he couldn’t consult with his team doctors during the summer. And he still can’t play an entire game due to pain in his legs.

But Price will be back in the lineup on Sunday, thanks to an intense procedure that he wouldn’t not be able to play football without.

