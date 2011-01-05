Brian Moynihan Isn't The Best At Talking

2010 wasn’t Bank of America‘s best year, especially in the past three months, with rumours rampant that Wikileaks is about to drop a bomb on the bank.



So shareholders might be a little shaky.

But CEO Brian Moynihan is on it – in fact he met with them 120 times last year.

That is reportedly “much more aggressive” a reach-out to investors than his forerunner, Ken Lewis.

But there’s one slight problem.

From Bloomberg:

In contrast to Lewis, who punctuated his appearances with anecdotes and humour, Moynihan has a rapid-fire speaking style that sometimes detracts from his message, said Nancy Bush, an independent banking analyst at NAB Research.

“He’s always thinking way faster than he can talk,” Bush said. “The thoughts tend to run together, and it’s been somewhat of an impediment to getting people to focus on what he’s saying, rather than the way he’s saying it.”

And apparently Lewis didn’t even want to keep Moynihan around at one stage, back in 2008. BofA directors had to convince him to let Moynihan stay after he refused to relocate his family to Delaware to lead a credit-card division.

The full profile is at Bloomberg >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.