Brian Moynihan Got The Shaft In His Family Too: Hand Me Downs, Public School, No Pony

Brian Moynihan and one of his (eight) lesser-known siblings, Patrick Moynihan are profiled in this month’s Brown Alumni Magazine.



Their enormous family might explain why Brian’s now the CEO of one of the nation’s biggest banks.

He was the smallest boy with four older brothers for six years before Patrick came along, so he was regularly forced to compete, lose, and learn how to win. (See his balls of steel.)

“You had a lot of people who were smart and knew what they were doing,” Brian says, “and didn’t mind winning.”

He’s also used to getting the shaft. Christmas sweaters got handed down in the Moynihan family and Brian had to wear all four of his older brothers’.

“I had the smallest one,” he says, “and then I grew into the next and the next and the next. I had to wear them all.”

Then Patrick comes along and gets a pony! And gets to go to boarding school (everyone else went public)!

“I’m the only spoiled Moynihan,” he says.

Now Patrick readily admits that he earns in a year what Brian earns in a day.

Patrick and Brian, the youngest in a nine-child family, are apparently each other’s foil. Patrick is outgoing and fast-talking, Brian is quieter and “weighs his words carefully before he speaks.”

Brian hates publicity, Patrick loves it.

“I like being in the Globe,” says Patrick.

And Patrick gave up trading (he used to be a commodities trader at Louis-Dreyfus, in Memphis, Tennessee) for missionary work, while Brian went on to be one of the most important bankers in the world.

Read the full profile in the online version of Brown Alumni Magazine –>

(Via WSJ blog)

