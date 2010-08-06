Assistant Treasury Secretary: "Brian Moynihan Is Delightful"

, Michael Barr, the assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury said: “I have no idea if the president has a favourite banker or who he might be…”



BUT – he described Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America as “a delightful guy,” who really “stepped up to the table and was very involved in trying to make progress on financial reform.”

(Fun fact: Barr also said that Moynihan is one of the only people he’s ever met “who talks faster than Tim Geithner.”)

