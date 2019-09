Photo: RTE

The former Irish finance minister Brian Lenihan died in the early hours of this morning.Lenihan, who had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, died in his home in Dublin, according to TheJournal.ie.



The 52-year-old was finance minister from 2008 to February of 2011, during a period of extensive financial and banking crises.

