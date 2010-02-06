Brian Leiter: Insulting Your Fellow Law School Deans Is Not Going To Help Your US News Ranking

Brian Leiter is not a big fan of the U.S. News and World Report rankings, but he probably knows them better than anyone.



So he provided a little unsolicited advice to the dean of Northwestern on how recent comments could impact the school’s ranking.

Under the headline “How *Not* To Improve Your U.S. News Ranking,” Leiter noted that Dean David Van Zandt’s assertion that that the break even — i.e., Is law school worth it? — salary for a law grad is $65,000 might not be appreciated by “some 130 law schools” whose median salaries fall below that threshold.

Leiter said this is likely to “insult the Deans and faculties” at these schools and could mean their “academic reputation” takes a hit when the surveys go out in the fall.

Rankings aside, someone probably had to say it. Potential law students need to think long and hard about what they can reasonably expect their salary to be and if it’s “worth it.” We’ve noted before that “worth it” means all sorts of different things to different people, but if worth it to you means economically viable, take a break from filling out those applications and crunch the numbers.

Leiter’s full post is here.

