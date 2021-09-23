Arrest warrant alleges Brian Laundrie spent $1,000 on an ‘unauthorized’ Capital One debit card following Gabby Petito’s death

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

An arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie alleges he spent $US1,000 ($AU1,370) on an unauthorized debit card.

Authorities say the warrant is related to Laundrie’s activities after the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie’s family says he has been missing since last Tuesday, and authorities are still searching for him.

An arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on Wednesday alleges the 23-year-old spent at least $US1,000 ($AU1,370) using an “unauthorized” Capital One debit card in the days following the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Charging documents for Laundrie did not say to whom the unauthorized account belonged, but Suffolk County Police Department records obtained by Insider show Petito banked with Capital One.

Laundrie, who has been missing for more than a week, faces one count in relation to his activities following Petito’s death, which was ruled a homicide earlier this week.

In a statement to Insider, Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino said: “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise.”

The warrant alleges Laundrie committed a crime from on or about August 30 through and including on September 1, which puts Petito’s death before that time. The 22-year-old was last seen on August 24 and spoke to her mother for the final time the following day.

Petito’s mother reported her missing on September 11, more than a week after Laundrie returned to his Florida home in the couple’s shared van but without Petito.