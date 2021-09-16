Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks publicly on Gabby Petito’s disappearance, says family wants her to be ‘found safe’

Gabby Petito North Port Police Department

Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie told ABC News on Thursday her family “wants Gabby Petito to be found safe,” and that Gabby is “like a sister,” to her, as her brother continued to refuse to cooperate with authorities working to find the missing 22-year old.

Gabby Petito was reported missing last week by her mother after she hadn’t heard from Gabby since late August.

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe, she’s like a sister and my children love her,” Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, told ABC News.

“All I want is for her to come home safe and sound and for this to just be a big misunderstanding.”

ABC News will air the entire interview with Laundrie’s sister Friday morning. It is unclear whether Cassie has spoken to Brian.

Petito’s disappearance has been under scrutiny after she went missing during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest.

Laundrie has not cooperated with authorities despite pleas from Petito’s family to Brian’s parents, and his lawyer has indicated he does not plan to.

Petito is believed to have disappeared near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, and law enforcement agencies across the country including in Utah and Florida are working to locate her.