Brian Laundrie’s sister and her family have received numerous death threats

The sister of Brian Laundrie and her family has reportedly received numerous death threats.

Cassie Laundrie’s family has gotten threats about killing her family and kidnapping her kids, WFLA-TV reported.

Her brother is the sole person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Cassie Laundrie and her husband, James Luycx, have gotten threats about “killing his family and kidnapping his kids” and other “messages from random people,” WFLA-TV reported, citing records obtained by Florida’s Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The records showed that ​​deputies with the sheriff’s office went to Cassie Laundrie’s home several times over the course of two weeks, first beginning on September 19, two days after her parents reported her brother missing to Florida police, the news outlet reported.

Deputies regularly checked in on the family following the threats, WFLA-TV reported.

Additionally, on October 1, the family reported “suspicious circumstances” at their home, which is located about 40 miles (64km) from where Brian Laundrie lived with his parents and Petito in North Port, according to the news site.

Brian Laundrie, 23, remains the subject of an FBI-led manhunt.

Petito, 22, went missing while the couple was on a summer cross-country road trip out West and ​​authorities have said that Laundrie returned home on September 1 with the van they had been traveling in without Petito.

Her body was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19 and on Tuesday a local coroner revealed that Petito died by manual strangulation.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Brian Laundrie and his parents, previously told Insider that Brian Laundrie visited Cassie Laundrie’s home on the day he returned to Florida on September 1.

Cassie Laundrie also saw her brother days later on September 6 at Florida’s Fort De Soto Park – where Brian Laundrie and his parents went camping from September 6 to September 8, according to Bertolino, who said Cassie Laundrie went to the campground “for a day.”

The sister previously told protesters who showed up at her home that she didn’t know that Petito was missing when her family joined her parents and her brother at the campground on September 6.

​​”I’m in the boat where I’m getting ignored by my family and thrown under the bus by my family’s lawyer,” Cassie Laundrie said at the time, according to a video of the interaction.