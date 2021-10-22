Brian Laundrie’s remains have been sent to an anthropologist

This police camera video provided by the Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

The remains of Brian Laundrie – which investigators found this week in a Florida nature preserve more than a month after he vanished – have been sent to a forensic anthropologist, a lawyer for the family told Insider on Friday.

No cause or manner of death has been released yet for 23-year-old, who was the sole person of interest in the disappearance and killing of his fiancée Gabby Petito, 22.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered Wednesday near his backpack at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve where his parents told authorities their son went for a hike on September 13 and never returned to their North Port, Florida home.

The FBI revealed Thursday that a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the alligator-and-snake-infested wildlife preserve were Laundrie’s.

The “remains [were] sent to [an] anthropologist,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Insider in a text message on Friday.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told Insider on Thursday that the remains discovered at the reserve, which connects to the 160-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, consisted of “bones.”

According to the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, forensic anthropologists analyze skeletal remains to determine how someone died.

“Through the study of the skeleton, forensic anthropologists attempt to reconstruct as much as possible about a person’s life and death,” the AAFS website says.

Laundrie’s remains were found at a location Laundrie’s parents had “advised” authorities to search for him, Bertolino previously said.

The feds issued an arrest warrant for him on a bank-card fraud-related charge in September and he was the subject of a massive FBI-led manhunt before his remains were discovered.

Laundrie disappeared nearly two weeks after he returned home from a cross-country road trip without Petito on September 1.

Petito’s body was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19.

A coroner later determined her manner of death was homicide and the cause was manual strangulation.