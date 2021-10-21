Brian Laundrie’s remains found at Florida reserve, FBI and Laundrie family lawyer confirm

Brian Laundrie during a police encounter in Utah in September 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

Brian Laundrie’s remains were found at the Florida reserve where he went missing last month, the FBI said.

Laundrie was the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

The remains were found in the previously flooded area nearby a backpack and notebook that belonged to Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie’s remains was found in the Florida reserve where he was reported missing last month, the FBI confirmed Thursday.

A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found on Wednesday belong to Laundrie, the FBI Denver office said in a tweet Thursday.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s,” Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Insider. “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”

Petito had been traveling in a converted van with Laundrie and was reported missing by her family on September 11, after he returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito on September 1. He was reported missing by his family in mid-September.

Petito’s remains were found on September 19, and her death was ruled a homicide late last month. An autopsy report found that Petito died of strangulation, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue told reporters via a Zoom press conference.

On September 23, a Wyoming court issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie related to the Petito case. Laundrie is accused of unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card for purchases valued at $US1,000 ($AU1,340) or more from August 30 through September 1, according to a grand-jury indictment.

Though the filing does not identify the owner of the debit card that Laundrie is accused of using, documents obtained by Insider from the Suffolk County Police Department showed that Petito banked with Capital One.

On Wednesday, Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined the search for their son after the park reopened once water levels receded. The remains were found in the previously flooded area of the Carlton Reserve nearby a backpack and notebook that belonged to Laundrie, according to Michael McPherson, Special Agent in Charge in the Tampa Division of the FBI.