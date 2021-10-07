Police found remnants of a campsite in the closed Florida park where they are looking for Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie as seen on police bodycam footage. The Moab Police Department via AP

The remnants of a campsite were found in the Carlton Reserve, where police are looking for Laundrie.

A source told CNN the site appeared recently used despite the park being closed for the search.

Gabby Petito, Laundrie’s fiancée, went missing last month, and her body was later found in Wyoming.

Police looking for Brian Laundrie have found the remnants of a campsite in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, which has been closed to the public, a source close to his family told CNN.

Police closed the reserve and started searching it last month after Laundrie went missing. He was reported missing by his family on September 17, days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing after he returned from their road trip alone.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, and the police are still trying to find him.

A source close to Laundrie’s family told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that authorities had found the remnants of a campsite that appeared to have been used recently.

The source said that police had previously involved Laundrie’s father in the search, but stopped including him on Wednesday after finding the remains of the campsite, CNN reported.

Petito’s body was discovered in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19. Her death was ruled a homicide.